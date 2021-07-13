Zambia upbeat on women's team's Olympic prospects

LUSAKA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Zambia's football governing body on Monday expressed optimism that the country's women team will show well at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Andrew Kamanga, president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), said he was confident that the team will perform well after having been in a training camp for three months.

He said in a statement on the association's Facebook page that the onus was now on the team to deliver results.

The Copper Queens are in Group F alongside China, the Netherlands and Brazil.

Zambia will first play the Netherlands on July 21, before facing China on July 24 and Brazil on July 27.

The technical team has named a 22-member squad for the Olympic Games which runs from July 23 to August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

