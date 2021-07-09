NZHQ Fanzone to be open for New Zealand Olympic team in Auckland

Xinhua) 16:55, July 09, 2021

WELLINGTON, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The New Zealand Olympic Committee announced a New Zealand-based fanzone, named NZHQ to be open in Auckland on Friday.

Based at Auckland's Queen's Wharf during the 17-day Tokyo Olympic Games, the fanzone will provide a space for spectators from all over New Zealand to gather and support their team.

During the announcement of the NZHQ, New Zealand Olympic Committee Chief Executive Kereyn Smith said,

"As no international spectators are permitted in Tokyo to support their Teams, we wanted to provide a space for our Team's friends and whanau to gather, connect, and follow the Team. While it's not the same as being there, it's as close as we can get to our Team in Tokyo in these challenging Covid times."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said it's great that New Zealanders will have a dedicated fanzone to cheer on New Zealand's Olympic athletes.

The NZHQ will be open each day of the games from July 23 to August 8. Free to the public and designed for supporters of all ages to share in the excitement of the Olympic Games, NZHQ will include multiple viewing areas streaming live all coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Supporters will also connect with New Zealand athletes live post-competition via an online link made possible by the NZ Olympic Committee.

In addition, many events will be hosted in NZHQ during the Games, including a school program that will see thousands of students visit the fanzone and learn about the New Zealand Team and the Olympic Games.

