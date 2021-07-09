Olympic venues in Tokyo will not have spectators, says Japan's Olympic minister

Xinhua) 09:57, July 09, 2021

TOKYO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Japan's Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said here Thursday that spectators will not be allowed to enter venues situated in Tokyo during the Olympic Games.

Marukawa said after a five-party meeting which was also attended remotely by IOC president Thomas Bach.

"The venues in Tokyo will not include spectators," she said through an interpreter.

