Lam expects good results from China's Hong Kong athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:24, July 09, 2021

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam (1st row, 3rd L) and Timothy Fok Tsun-ting (1st row, 3rd R), president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, pose with the members of Hong Kong, China delegation to Tokyo Olympics during a flag presentation ceremony in south China's Hong Kong, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Chief executive of China's HKSAR Carrie Lam encouraged athletes to achieve good results at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and disclosed the prize for medals would rise substantially.

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Thursday that she expects the athletes from the region to achieve good results in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games as the delegation is set to launch 46 athletes to participate in 38 events.

The Tokyo Olympic Games, pushed back by 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to open on July 23, and Lam said she was looking forward to the sporting gala.

"Many sports events were forced to be delayed or even canceled due to the pandemic, it is a delight to see that Tokyo Olympic Games is finally forthcoming. In the past days, the HKSAR government has been keeping in touch with all the sports organs to open the training grounds for the athletes," she said.

"Through the joint efforts from all parties, now we have 46 athletes to participate in 38 events in Tokyo, a splendid chapter in our history. We are expecting the athletes from Hong Kong, China to compete with their counterparts from all the world," she added.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam (C) speaks with members of Hong Kong, China delegation to the Tokyo Olympics during a flag presentation ceremony in south China's Hong Kong, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Lam disclosed the prize for medals would rise substantially, as the the individual gold medal prize will increase from three million Hong Kong dollars to five million while the prize for team gold will improve to 10 million Hong Kong dollars.

The HKSAR government has purchased the broadcast rights of the Tokyo Olympics and is supported by five licensed broadcasters.

According to the protocols, all five TV broadcasters should provide at least 900-hour programs of the Tokyo Olympics on free channels and 2,000 hours on premium channels.

