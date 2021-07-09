Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR opposes U.S. meddling in China's internal affairs

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

A spokesperson for the office strongly disapproved and firmly opposed repeated U.S. meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, saying these acts have grossly trampled on international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Thursday expressed indignation and condemnation over the so called "continuation of the national emergency with respect to Hong Kong" and the extension of relevant Hong Kong-related sanctions announced by the White House on July 7.

The spokesperson said the U.S. side, in an attempt to disrupt Hong Kong and suppress China, deliberately distorts "one country, two systems," wantonly interferes in Hong Kong affairs, emboldens anti-China and destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, and plays up Hong Kong-related issues on various international occasions.

These acts have grossly trampled on international law and the basic norms governing international relations, gravely endangered China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and severely undermined the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

Fishing boats flying China's national flags and the flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) cruise at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

However, the U.S. side talks black into white. It has claimed that actions taken by the Chinese side in Hong Kong pose a threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and arbitrarily passed Hong Kong-related sanctions through legislation and executive order. This kind of unscrupulous gangster logic and self-centered hegemonic act has long been notorious and despised by people around the world, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the firm resolve of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests should not be underestimated. The common will of Hong Kong society to defend the rule of law, prosperity and stability of the HKSAR should not be misread, and the historical trend of the HKSAR, with the protection of the national security law and the improved electoral system, from chaos to stability, then to greater prosperity is irreversible.

The spokesperson stressed that the U.S. side has made too many misjudgments on Hong Kong-related issues, taken too many erroneous acts, and left too many stains, urging the U.S. side to reflect on itself, change course, and observe international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

The U.S. side must stop distorting "one country, two systems", stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, and abandon any wishful thinking of obstructing China's full and faithful implementation of "one country, two systems" through pressure and sanctions. Otherwise, it will be resolutely opposed by all the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, the spokesperson said.

