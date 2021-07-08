U.S. attempts to isolate China will backfire, scholar says

Xinhua) 15:28, July 08, 2021

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Xinhua) -- America will find itself isolated if it tries to isolate China, Kishore Mahbubani, a distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore, has said.

"As long as China takes care of its people and doesn't disrupt the world order, the rest of the world will be able to get along with China," the expert said on July 1 in The National Interest, a U.S. bimonthly international affairs magazine.

China, the article added, is not challenging American prosperity, not a threat to American security, and not a threat to American values across a range of issues.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)