Unveiling ceremony for Olympic Flame of Olympic Torch Relay held in Tokyo

Xinhua) 15:43, July 09, 2021

Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko (L), Official Ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay Taguchi Aki (R), and Japanese former professional tennis player Matsuoka Shuzo attend the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Olympic Torch Relay in Tokyo, Japan on July 9, 2021. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Xinhua)

