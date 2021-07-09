Home>>
Unveiling ceremony for Olympic Flame of Olympic Torch Relay held in Tokyo
(Xinhua) 15:43, July 09, 2021
Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko (L), Official Ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay Taguchi Aki (R), and Japanese former professional tennis player Matsuoka Shuzo attend the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Olympic Torch Relay in Tokyo, Japan on July 9, 2021. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tokyo 2020 badminton: Reigning champion Chen avoids early encounter with Momota, Axelsen
- Olympic venues in Tokyo will not have spectators, says Japan's Olympic minister
- Lam expects good results from China's Hong Kong athletes at Tokyo Olympics
- Indonesia targets 40th place at Tokyo Olympics
- Japan to declare 4th COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo covering Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.