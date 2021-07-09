Maori New Year marked in New Zealand

Spectators watch a water screen display about the Matariki (Maori New Year) in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 8, 2021. Matariki is a special occasion in the New Zealand calendar marking the start of the Maori New Year. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

