Scenery of Pancake Rocks in Punakaiki, New Zealand

Xinhua) 13:10, May 26, 2021

Photo taken on May 25, 2021 shows a view of the Pancake Rocks in Punakaiki on the West Coast of the South Island, New Zealand. The Pancake Rocks were formed from minute fragments of dead marine creatures and plants landed on the seabed. (Photo by Zhang Jianyong/Xinhua)

