Workers operate at the site of the Christchurch Cathedral reinstatement project in Christchurch, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2021. Christchurch Cathedral, a landmark in the southern New Zealand city of Christchurch, was seriously damaged during an earthquake that jolted the city in late December 2011. Rebuilding efforts have been on for almost ten years before the majority of the structure is restored. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)