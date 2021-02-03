Sister-city relationship brings Beijing, Wellington closer

Photo shows Chinese and U.S. national flags. (Xinhua)

WELLINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- A grand gala was held Monday in the New Zealand National Museum to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between Beijing and Wellington.

Fifteen years on, the relationship between the two capital cities has grown and flourished, setting an example for relations at the sub-national level between China and New Zealand.

BRIDGE OF COMMUNICATION

From boosting cooperation in various fields to promoting the two cities' complementary advantages, the sister-city relationship between Beijing and Wellington has served as a bridge of communication linking both cities and countries.

In his opening remarks at Monday's event, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster praised the work Beijing and Wellington have done to promote the ties between China and New Zealand.

The sister-city relationship has "played a significant role in enhancing social, economic and cultural prosperity of Wellington and has fostered an important sense of cultural connection for Chinese New Zealanders and Chinese expats who have made Wellington their home," said the mayor.

The relationship "forms a vital link in the world network of sister cities which unites tens of thousands of citizen diplomats and volunteers working tirelessly to promote peace and understanding," Foster said.

Addressing the event via video link, Chen Jining, mayor of Beijing, spoke highly of Beijing's sister-city relationship with Wellington, saying that the two cities have carried out mutually beneficial cooperation in such fields as trade and investment, culture, sports, tourism, film and television, which has contributed to the sound and stable development of China-New Zealand relations.

Calling on the two cities to take the anniversary as an opportunity for closer cooperation, Chen welcomed companies from Wellington and the rest of New Zealand to invest and start businesses in Beijing to share development opportunities.

JOINT ANTI-PANDEMIC EFFORTS

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing and Wellington have witnessed mutual understanding and mutual support between their citizens.

"During the outbreak of COVID-19, the people of the two cities have worked together and supported each other with understanding, respect and trust, and have made notable progress in the control and prevention of the spread of the virus," said Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi.

Recalling a number of "successes" in the sister-city relationship, Wu said the two sides have made full use of the platform for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Wu's remarks were echoed by New Zealand Ambassador to China Clare Fearnley, who commended the "rural exchanges, business exchanges, cultural exchanges and ... education cooperation" between the two sides.

"In tough times like this, it shows that it (the sister-city relationship) adds resilience as well. We are in the same boat together," said Fearnley.

The two mayors also stressed the need to fight the pandemic together.

"Although COVID-19 makes it difficult for us to meet, it will never hold up our close exchanges and cooperation," said Chen, adding that the sister-city relationship will deepen through fighting the pandemic together.

"In 2021, a year of great significance, we will organize online and on-site events throughout the year to further unleash cooperation potential in digital economy, smart city as well as cultural and creative industries, so as to deepen our sister-city relationship in a more practical direction," said Chen.

Foster, for his part, said "given the need of enhanced cooperation and shared understanding ... to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, sister cities will undoubtedly be called upon to energize the global rebuilding in the post-COVID-19 era."

NEW MOMENTUM

Last month, China and New Zealand signed a protocol on upgrading their free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to generate new momentum for the sister-city relationship.

International business strategist Chris Lipscombe has witnessed the history of Wellington's sister-city relationship with Beijing and the negotiating process of the FTA between China and New Zealand.

Lipscombe said he was "very excited" about the FTA upgrade.

"It's a great opportunity to bring our relationship forward into a new era. The sister-city relationships and people-to-people relationships are not just about trade. The returns (of the friendships) are often long-term," Lipscombe said.

The Chinese ambassador to New Zealand told Xinhua that she believes the signing of the FTA upgrade protocol will deepen bilateral trade ties, cooperation and promote the well-being of the two peoples.

"The sound development of China and New Zealand relations will surely benefit the two peoples" and boost "the friendship between the cities of Beijing and Wellington," said Wu.

"I believe that there are more cities in both countries willing to promote friendship and cooperation with each other, and I expect more sister-city relationships will be established," she said.