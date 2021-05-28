Languages

Moon seen at Lake Wanaka, New Zealand

(Xinhua) 10:59, May 28, 2021

A blood moon is seen in the sky at Lake Wanaka, New Zealand, May 26, 2021. (Photo by Zhang Jianyong/Xinhua)


