Moon seen at Lake Wanaka, New Zealand
(Xinhua) 10:59, May 28, 2021
A blood moon is seen in the sky at Lake Wanaka, New Zealand, May 26, 2021. (Photo by Zhang Jianyong/Xinhua)
