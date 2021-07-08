Philippines-born Anacan to make New Zealand karate debut in Tokyo

WELLINGTON, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Philippines-born Andrea Anacan is to become the first New Zealander to compete in karate at this summer's Tokyo Games.

New Zealand Olympic committee CEO Kereyn Smith said Wednesday, "Naming a karate athlete to the New Zealand team for the first time ever is a huge milestone and we're extremely proud of Andrea."

Anacan, 30, who took up karate at the age of four, finished seventh at the 2018 Karate World Championships and has been working towards the New Zealand Olympic team since then.

"She has put in a huge amount of work to get to this point and we look forward to seeing her step into the Olympic dojo in Japan," said Smith.

Karate New Zealand president Grant Holland added, "Andrea is a hard worker, a wonderful person and we are grateful she is part of Karate New Zealand."

