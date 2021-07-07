We Are China

World champion Xu to lead China's swimming squad in Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:27, July 07, 2021

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- World champion Xu Jiayu will spearhead China's swimming team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as the Chinese Swimming Association unveiled its 30-strong squad on Tuesday.

Double Olympic champion Ye Shiwen and world champion Fu Yuanhui were both dropped from the roster that includes 19 female swimmers and 11 male swimmers.

Chinese swimmers will compete in 34 events at Tokyo 2020.

Squad:

Women: Ai Yanhan, Chen Jie, Cheng Yujie, Dong Jie, Li Bingjie, Liu Yaxin, Peng Xuwei, Tang Muhan, Tang Qianting, Wang Jianjiahe, Wu Qingfeng, Xin Xin, Yang Junxuan, Yu Jingyao, Yu Yiting, Yu Liyan, Zhang Yifan, Zhang Yufei, Zhu Menghui

Men: Cheng Long, He Junyi, Hong Jinquan, Ji Xinjie, Sun Jiajun, Qin Haiyang, Wang Shun, Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Yu Hexin, Zhang Ziyang.

