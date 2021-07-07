Badminton hopefuls to be Malaysia's flagbearer at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

09:42, July 07, 2021

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen celebrates his victory after the men's singles semifinal match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia at All England Open 2020 badminton tournament in Birmingham, Britain on March 14, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

Shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Goh Liu Ying will be flagbearers for the Malaysia delegation at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Men's singles badminton player Lee Zii Jia will join his veteran teammate Goh Liu Ying to be Malaysia's flagbearers in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, the Olympic Council of Malaysia said on Tuesday.

The decision was made following the withdrawal by Malaysian archery athlete Khairul Anuar Mohamad from the task as he competes the day following the opening ceremony.

The charging-up of the 23-year-old Lee in the badminton rankings has sparked hopes that Malaysia has found a successor to the legendary Lee Chong Wei, as a shuttler who can finally win the country a first Olympic gold.

In March, Lee won the All England title at the expense of the two top-notchers: Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Kento Momota of Japan, who have been at the forefront of the sport in recent years.

Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying (R) of Malaysia compete during the mixed doubles group A match against Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yujung of South Korea at the BWF World Tour Finals 2019 in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

In nominating Lee as the flagbearer, the Olympic Council of Malaysia said: "He represents the future generation of Olympic athletes and is also a medal hopeful."

While Lee is making his first appearance in the Olympics, Goh will participate in the Games for the third time. She and her mixed doubles partner Chan Peng Soon won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

Postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.

