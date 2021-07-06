Home>>
Chinese women's volleyball team announces final roster for Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 09:39, July 06, 2021
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Volleyball Association (CVA) announced the roster of the women's volleyball team and women's beach volleyball team for the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.
The Chinese women's volleyball roster is as follows:
Setters: Yao Di, Ding Xia,
Middle blockers: Yuan Xinyue, Wang Yuanyuan, Yan Ni
Outside spikers: Zhu Ting (Captain), Zhang Changning, Liu Xiaotong, Li Yingying, Liu Yanhan
Opposite hitter: Gong Xiangyu
Libero: Wang Mengjie
The Chinese women's beach volleyball roster is as follows:
Wang Fan, Xia Xinyi, Xue Chen, Wang Xinxin.
