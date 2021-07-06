We Are China

Chinese women's volleyball team announces final roster for Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:39, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Volleyball Association (CVA) announced the roster of the women's volleyball team and women's beach volleyball team for the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

The Chinese women's volleyball roster is as follows:

Setters: Yao Di, Ding Xia,

Middle blockers: Yuan Xinyue, Wang Yuanyuan, Yan Ni

Outside spikers: Zhu Ting (Captain), Zhang Changning, Liu Xiaotong, Li Yingying, Liu Yanhan

Opposite hitter: Gong Xiangyu

Libero: Wang Mengjie

The Chinese women's beach volleyball roster is as follows:

Wang Fan, Xia Xinyi, Xue Chen, Wang Xinxin.

