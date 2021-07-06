India's female boxer to be flagbearer at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Xinhua) 09:37, July 06, 2021

NEW DELHI, July 5 (Xinhua) -- India's six-time world champion boxer M.C. Mary Kom and her male counterpart, hockey skipper Manpreet Singh will be the country's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, announced the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) on Monday.

The IOA also announced that wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games on August 8.

IOA president Narinder Batra confirmed that India's contingent for the Olympics would include 126 athletes and 75 officials. The delegation comprises 56 percent of men and 44 percent of women.

Postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.

