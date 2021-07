We Are China

China names women's football squad for Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 10:58, July 11, 2021

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China named its 22-player women's football squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

Star players Wang Shuang, Wu Haiyan and Wang Shanshan lead the roster handpicked by head coach Jia Xiuquan.

Team China is drawn in Group F with Brazil, the Netherlands and Zambia.

"We are ready, we are not afraid of any opponents, we are in the best form," Jia said.

Squad:

Wang Shanshan, Zhang Xin, Ding Xuan, Xiao Yuyi, Yang Lina, Miao Siwen, Peng Shimeng, Li Mengwen, Wang Xiaoxue, Yang Man, Luo Guiping, Lin Yuping, Li Qingtong, Chen Qiaozhu, Wu Haiyan, Wang Shuang, Zhu Yu, Wang Ying, Wang Yan, Wang Yanwen, Wurimugula, Liu Jing

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)