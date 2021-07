We Are China

Kazakhstan's skiers attend training session for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Xinhua) 17:03, July 09, 2021

Kazakhstan's skiers attend a training session for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan, June 16, 2021. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

