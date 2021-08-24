Chinese vice premier stresses digital economy development

Xinhua) 09:11, August 24, 2021

CHONGQING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Liu He Monday called for vigorous efforts to advance the digital economy in China while paying close attention to the issues that its development may bring.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a video address to the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum on the Digital Economy Industry and the Smart China Expo 2021. The events both opened Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The digital economy is a significant growth engine for the Chinese economy, Liu said. Liu urged efforts to conform to the development trend and promote technological innovation.

"We should simultaneously pay close attention to the new problems brought by the digital economy, strengthen international cooperation and exchanges, conduct in-depth research and discussions, and put forward effective solutions," Liu said.

He called for a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized environment to develop the digital economy. He also urged giving priority to the building of sound mechanisms to foster its development.

