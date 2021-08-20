Tunisian president lauds Chinese companies' contribution to Tunisia's digital economy

Xinhua) 09:04, August 20, 2021

Tunisian President Kais Saied (C) meets with a delegation of Chinese tech firm Huawei in Tunis, Tunisia, on Aug. 19, 2021. Saied on Thursday hailed the "fruitful" cooperation between Tunisia and China in recent years, while praising Chinese companies for contributing to Tunisia's digital economy. (Tunisian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

TUNIS, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday hailed the "fruitful" cooperation between Tunisia and China in recent years, while praising Chinese companies for contributing to Tunisia's digital economy.

Saied made the remarks during a meeting with He Tao, the president of Huawei Northern Africa Region, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement.

The Tunisian leader also highlighted the ample opportunities and promising prospects for the two countries to diversify and strengthen the bilateral ties, especially in the education, transport and health sectors.

For his part, He Tao said that Tunisia has all the assets to become a "digital hub" in Africa.

"Huawei Foundation will set up a center for research, development and innovation in Tunisia," he said.

Huawei is committed to continuing to provide the best services in Tunisia, especially by contributing to the implementation of the Health City project in the province of Kairouan in central Tunisia, supporting the technological transformation and digital economy in Tunisia, creating jobs, developing skills, expanding partnerships with universities and educational institutions, and equipping schools with media rooms, he added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)