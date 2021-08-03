Global Digital Economy Conference kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:48, August 03, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the 2021 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The 2021 Global Digital Economy Conference kicked off on Monday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)