Home>>
Global Digital Economy Conference kicks off in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:48, August 03, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the 2021 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The 2021 Global Digital Economy Conference kicked off on Monday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Preparation for China Int'l Fair for Trade in Services underway in Beijing
- Beijing reports 2 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Beijing reports new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
- Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17
- Chinese Red Cross Foundation to train 600 school medical staff in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.