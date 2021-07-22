Home>>
Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17
(Xinhua) 10:29, July 22, 2021
A medical worker inquires about a high school student's information at a vaccination site in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2021. The city started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17 on July 20, the municipal government announced. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
