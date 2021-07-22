Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17

Xinhua) 10:29, July 22, 2021

A medical worker inquires about a high school student's information at a vaccination site in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2021. The city started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17 on July 20, the municipal government announced. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)