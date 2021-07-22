Languages

Nanjing carries out citywide nucleic acid testing

(Xinhua) 10:22, July 22, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2021. Nanjing, which has a population of more than 9.3 million, carried out citywide nucleic acid testing starting on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)


