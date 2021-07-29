Beijing reports new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 14:40, July 29, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese capital Beijing on Wednesday reported a locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed case, the first in months, local authorities said Thursday.

The case, who lives in the city's suburban district of Changping, had a travel history to Zhangjiajie, a city known for its pillar-like mountains in Hunan Province, said the municipal health commission of Beijing.

China previously reported some locally transmitted COVID-19 cases who had traveled to Zhangjiajie.

