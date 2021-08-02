Preparation for China Int'l Fair for Trade in Services underway in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:46, August 02, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2021 shows a venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District in Beijing, capital of China. CIFTIS is a major platform for trade in services in China and has an exhibition area of about 130,000 square meters. The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 7. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)