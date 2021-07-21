Chinese Red Cross Foundation to train 600 school medical staff in Beijing

A medical worker teaches pupils knowledge of acupoint in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) has launched a campaign to offer training sessions to 600 medical staff from primary and secondary schools across the city of Beijing, the CRCF said Tuesday.

Jointly run by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission and the Red Cross Society of China, Beijing Branch, the campaign will provide six rounds of training sessions as well as offer support to build 10 school-based clinics in Beijing.

The campaign aims to improve the medical condition in primary and secondary schools and enhance their capability of administering first aid in emergencies, said Bei Xiaochao, vice chairman and secretary general of the CRCF.

This year, the campaign will also assist to build 60 school-based clinics nationwide and organize 30 rounds of medical training sessions and 100 health care events for primary and secondary school students, the CRCF said.

