200 days countdown of 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:36, July 19, 2021

A tourist poses in front of a countdown clock showing 200 days to go till the opening ceremony of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Wangfujing street, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)