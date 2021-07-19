Home>>
200 days countdown of 2022 Olympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 14:36, July 19, 2021
A tourist poses in front of a countdown clock showing 200 days to go till the opening ceremony of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Wangfujing street, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
