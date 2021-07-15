Beijing Winter Olympic Village passes key equipment inspection

Xinhua) 10:13, July 15, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Village for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has passed its fire control inspection for the final certification of construction in Beijing's northwestern Yanqing district, sources with the local government said on Wednesday.

As one of the three competition zones of Beijing 2022, Yanqing will host Alpine skiing, bobsleigh, and luge competitions during the Winter Games.

With a total construction area of around 118,000 square meters, the Village is located in the east of the core area of Yanqing zone, and is characteristic of an old Beijing courtyard. Its residential area will provide 2,338 beds during the Winter Olympics and 1,040 beds during the Paralympics.

The acceptance team led by the Yanqing District Housing and Construction Committee, carried out tests for the fire extinguishing system and various linked equipment in the Village, such as the internal electric cabin, distribution room gas fire suppression system, water cabin fire shutter, and fire escape system.

With the Village passing the inspection, work in the core area of the Yanqing zone has also entered its final stage, according to Fan Gang, director of the Engineering Quality Supervision Station of the Yanqing District Housing and Construction Committee.

"We're now carrying out the completion acceptance work of the programs of Mountain Media Center and Supervision Center, hoping to provide well-qualified infrastructure for the upcoming Games," Fan said.

