Beijing receives 90 pct more rainfall this rainy season

Xinhua) 10:34, July 14, 2021

People walk in rain on a road in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has received 90 percent more precipitation than normal in this year's rainy season, according to data for June and early July.

The city received 287.2 mm of rain from June 1 to 8 a.m. on July 13, which is 90 percent more than the average level between 1981 and 2010, said Guo Jinlan, a forecaster with the Beijing meteorological center.

The city had recorded 354.1 mm of rain so far this year, nearly 60 percent more than the normal level, Guo said.

The heaviest rain in this rainy season lashed the Chinese capital from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning, bringing average precipitation of 114.2 mm, the municipal meteorological service said Tuesday.

A total of 332 meteorological stations in the city, or 58.2 percent of the total number, recorded over 100 mm of precipitation. Among them, 12 witnessed rainfall exceeding 200 mm, according to Guo.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)