Beijing poised for heavy rainstorms

Xinhua) 09:44, July 12, 2021

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese capital of Beijing is poised for the heaviest round of rainfall this year, pending Sunday evening.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory on Sunday morning issued yellow warnings for both rainstorms and gale.

The accumulated rainfall is forecast to reach 60 mm to 100 mm on average between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Tuesday. The western and northern areas of the city will see heavier rainfalls.

Mountainous areas are at risk of secondary disasters such as floods and mountain torrents, while water logging is expected in low-lying urban areas.

In view of the expected heavy rainfall, the Beijing municipal education commission issued a notice on Sunday, requiring all primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens to close on Monday. Colleges and universities have been asked not to organize outdoor activities.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on Sunday morning, ordering all scenic spots in mountainous areas and rural bed and breakfasts (B&B) to be closed from Sunday noon.

Flood control safety inspections have been carried out in urban parks for evacuating tourists and protecting cultural relic sites and recreational facilities.

The municipal water affairs bureau has mobilized 15,000 people and dispatched 13 inspection teams to all districts of the city to assess flood control preparations.

The municipal fire and rescue department has made comprehensive preparations for round-the-clock service, with a 670-member professional rescue team and 7,454 servicemen put on duty.

The rainstorms are also forecast to affect north China's Tianjin Municipality. Tianjin on Sunday issued an orange warning of meteorological risk for geological disasters.

Mountain scenic spots and rural catering facilities have been ordered to be closed and people in high-risk areas relocated.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

