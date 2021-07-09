306 editions of Communist Manifesto exhibited in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:40, July 09, 2021

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 306 editions of The Communist Manifesto will go on display to the public at the National Library of China in Beijing from Thursday.

The exhibits include 78 editions of the book in Chinese, as well as those in 54 other languages, including German, Russian, English and French, according to a press release from the library.

The exhibition is made up of four parts, covering the birth of The Communist Manifesto and its distribution across the world and in China, the statement said.

It highlights the book's translation into the Chinese language and its distribution in China, as well as its influence on the Chinese revolution, the statement added.

Visitors will also see rare editions of books, manuscripts, magazines and newspapers from the revolutionary period.

Members of the public will have access to the exhibition free of charge, but they must reserve a place in advance.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)