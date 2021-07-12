Home>>
Paintings of Raphael displayed at Guardian Art Center in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:59, July 12, 2021
Visitors view a painting at the exhibition "Meet Raphael: Masterpieces from Renaissance to Neoclassicism" at the Guardian Art Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2021. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.