Paintings of Raphael displayed at Guardian Art Center in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:59, July 12, 2021

Visitors view a painting at the exhibition "Meet Raphael: Masterpieces from Renaissance to Neoclassicism" at the Guardian Art Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2021. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)