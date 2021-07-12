Heavy rainstorm hits Beijing

Xinhua) 11:31, July 12, 2021

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rainstorm has lashed the Chinese capital Beijing since 6 p.m. Sunday with precipitation up to 92.4 mm, according to the municipal flood control department.

From 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Beijing registered average precipitation of 45.7 mm. A total of 203 meteorological stations in the city recorded over 50 mm of rain. Among them, 43 witnessed rainfall exceeding 70 mm.

Flood safety inspections on Beijing's main bridge areas and road facilities have been carried out by 2,906 personnel, said the municipal flood control department.

The city's 57 rainwater pumping stations have been put into operation, with a cumulative drainage and storage capacity of 140,000 cubic meters.

Rainstorms are expected to continue in Beijing on Monday, with precipitation up to 75 mm, which will weaken late in the afternoon and end at night, forecast the weather department.

