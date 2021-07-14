China's self-developed bobsleigh debuted

Xinhua) 11:21, July 14, 2021

The first bobsleigh self-developed in China debuted. (The Winter Sports Management Center of General Administration of Sport of China provided)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The first bobsleigh self-developed in China debuted recently in Shougang Park, the headquarters of Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), confirmed the BOCOG on Tuesday.

In order to make the Chinese bobsleigh from scratch, a research and innovation consortium of 12 industry units was established, according to the Winter Sports Management Center of General Administration of Sport of China.

It is made of carbon fiber composite material, which makes it lighter, and is designed in a streamlined way to fit the body shape of the Chinese athletes.

After several iterations, up to 10 key points of the bobsleigh have been optimized to make its drag coefficient 8% lower than that of the imported one.

At present, the Chinese bobsleighs are applying for certification from the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, and the Chinese athletes are expected to use their own bobsleighs to compete in the Winter Olympic Games for the first time.

