Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: barrier-free facilities inspection

Xinhua) 11:07, July 16, 2021

Experts check a map during a barrier-free facilities inspection at the athletes' village for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing's northwestern Yanqing district, China, July 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

