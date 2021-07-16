Home>>
Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: barrier-free facilities inspection
(Xinhua) 11:07, July 16, 2021
Experts check a map during a barrier-free facilities inspection at the athletes' village for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing's northwestern Yanqing district, China, July 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
