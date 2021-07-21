Over 90 pct of adults in Beijing fully vaccinated against COVID-19
A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicle near Xidan business area in downtown Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 17.6 million people aged 18 and above in Beijing, about 90.6 percent of the city's adult population, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday noon, local authorities said.
The Chinese capital had administered over 36.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines amid its mass vaccination drive, with over 95.6 percent of its adult population receiving at least one dose of vaccine, according to the municipal government.
The city on Tuesday started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17, the municipal government announced.
