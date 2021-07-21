Home>>
China airport reports flights disruptions after 9 workers test positive for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 09:28, July 21, 2021
NANJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The airport in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, has reported massive flights cancellations and delays after nine airport workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
By 11 p.m. Tuesday, 105 flights at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport had been canceled and 151 had been delayed, the airport said. The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 405 inbound and outbound flights on Tuesday.
Local health authorities found positive results during the routine nucleic acid testing for airport workers. The workers were put under quarantine and tested again.
Nine airport workers had been found positive for COVID-19 by 6 p.m. Tuesday. More workers' samples were being tested.
