Scholars hail China's successful practice of Marxism
(Xinhua) 08:25, July 21, 2021
Nearly 300 Marxist scholars attended the third World Congress on Marxism on July 17 and 18 at Peking University. Scholars at the congress agreed that China is undoubtedly one of the most successful practitioners of Marxism in the world today.
