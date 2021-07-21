Scholars hail China's successful practice of Marxism

Xinhua) 08:25, July 21, 2021

Nearly 300 Marxist scholars attended the third World Congress on Marxism on July 17 and 18 at Peking University. Scholars at the congress agreed that China is undoubtedly one of the most successful practitioners of Marxism in the world today.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)