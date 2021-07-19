Compilation of Marxist classics in Chinese progressing smoothly

Xinhua) 08:59, July 19, 2021

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China has so far published 14 volumes of "Ma Zang," a collection of Marxist classics and related documents, with a total of 9 million Chinese characters, according to its compiler.

Launched in 2015 by Peking University in cooperation with several domestic and overseas research institutions, the compilation of "Ma Zang" is aimed at providing a complete picture of the evolution of Marxism. The whole project will take about 20 years.

The published volumes include original works and translated versions, articles, reports, files, notes and letters, as well as relevant documents of the Communist Party of China.

A seminar on "Ma Zang" was also featured at the Third World Congress on Marxism, which was held during the weekend in Beijing. Various Marxist scholars from home and abroad shared their research results in the field via online and offline methods at the seminar.

The compilation of "Ma Zang" is expected to facilitate a systematical review of and a thorough understanding of the adaption of Marxism to China's context, and lay a more solid theoretical foundation for the development of Marxism in the 21st century, said Gu Hailiang, editor-in-chief of "Ma Zang."

