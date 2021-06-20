Home>>
Book series on Marxism's sources published in China
(Xinhua) 10:16, June 20, 2021
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A series of translated books on the three sources of Marxism have recently been published by the Commercial Press and came onto the market in China.
The book series has 55 items in three sets. It is the first publication set to sort out the translated books of Marxism's three sources systematically.
At a symposium Saturday in Beijing, experts and scholars commended the book series, saying it is of great significance to further adapt Marxism to China's conditions, keep it up-to-date, and enhance its popular appeal.
