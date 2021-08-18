Vice premier stresses disaster prevention, good autumn grain production

Xinhua) 09:39, August 18, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a national conference on agricultural disaster prevention and autumn grain production, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for solid efforts to prevent disasters and ensure good autumn grain production to achieve annual agricultural harvest targets.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while speaking at a national conference on agricultural disaster prevention and autumn grain production.

To seek progress in work related to agriculture and rural areas, epidemic control must be ensured in such areas so that life and production proceed smoothly and in an orderly way, he said.

Hu urged efforts to keep hog production stable and stay alert against disasters amid abnormal weather conditions this year.

Weather warnings and forecasting should be strengthened, while effective measures should be taken to restore production after disasters to minimize losses, the vice premier said.

Hu also cautioned against the risk of disaster-hit people falling back into poverty and called for consolidating the outcomes of poverty alleviation work.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)