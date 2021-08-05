Chinese vice premier stresses strict measures to curb epidemic resurgence

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a teleconference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Wednesday underlined the stringent implementation of anti-epidemic measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 resurgence.

All relevant departments should be immediately mobilized and take action, said Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a teleconference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control should be "the top priority" of local governments, Sun said, urging the local epidemic control headquarters to operate round the clock.

Airports, harbors and land borders should be closely guarded to prevent imported COVID-19 cases. International travelers and cargos should be strictly separated from spaces where local people can enter, she said.

Sun stressed the closed management of people working at high-risk posts, who should avoid contact with family members and local communities while on duty.

Sun also urged timely reports after the detection of infections.

People that are most prone to infection should be placed in quarantine immediately. Regional investigations targeting close contacts should be completed within 24 hours, she said.

Sun required nationwide scrutiny of in-hospital infection control measures. Hospitals that fail to meet the standards should carry out rectification or even suspend operations, she said.

Epidemic information should be released in time, Sun added.

