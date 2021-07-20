Vice premier urges building world-class trade-promotion body

Xinhua) 09:29, July 20, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks while attending a conference held by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday called for efforts to build a world-class trade-promotion body that plays a greater role in advancing high-level opening-up.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a conference held by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Giving credit to the CCPIT's work in recent years, Hu urged the body to base itself on serving businesses and speed up the building of a wide-ranging service system.

Efforts should also be made by the council to create more platforms for high-quality economic and trade cooperation, and foster a favorable external environment for high-level opening-up, he added.

Founded in 1952, the CCPIT is China's national foreign trade and investment promotion agency.

