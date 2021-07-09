Chinese vice premier stresses reform of medicine, healthcare system

Xinhua) 09:18, July 09, 2021

FUZHOU, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has called for efforts to further promote the reforms of medical service, medical insurance, and medicine in a coordinated manner.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to the cities of Xiamen and Sanming in east China's Fujian Province from Wednesday to Thursday.

Based on the experience gained during Sanming's reforms, the country has made notable achievements in reforming drug bulk-buying, healthcare pricing, medical workers' salaries, and medical insurance payment, Sun said.

Sun urged efforts to improve the tiered diagnosis and treatment system and better allocate medical resources in various regions of the country.

She stressed the cultivation of medical personal and the use of internet technologies in healthcare, calling for better medical services at the county level.

More types of drugs should be included in the drug procurement schemes so that people can spend less on disease treatment, she said.

