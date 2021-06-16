China solicits public opinions for drafting medical security law

Xinhua) 15:10, June 16, 2021

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China has started to solicit public opinions as it is drafting a law on medical security.

The draft was made public on Tuesday by the National Healthcare Security Administration. It was listed in this year's legislative agenda for review by China's top legislature.

The draft has eight chapters and 70 articles. In particular, it stipulates penalties for medical insurance fund fraud and illegal activities in the centralized medicine procurement process.

