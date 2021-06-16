Home>>
China solicits public opinions for drafting medical security law
(Xinhua) 15:10, June 16, 2021
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China has started to solicit public opinions as it is drafting a law on medical security.
The draft was made public on Tuesday by the National Healthcare Security Administration. It was listed in this year's legislative agenda for review by China's top legislature.
The draft has eight chapters and 70 articles. In particular, it stipulates penalties for medical insurance fund fraud and illegal activities in the centralized medicine procurement process.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator attends symposium with lawmakers
- Precautions, accessibility highlighted in China's healthcare system reform
- Vice premier stresses improvement of China's healthcare security
- New batch of Chinese medical team to provide healthcare in Rwanda
- 5G brings advanced healthcare to rural areas
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.