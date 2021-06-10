China's top legislator attends symposium with lawmakers

Xinhua) 13:37, June 10, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, talks with lawmakers attending the 29th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at a symposium in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday sat down with lawmakers at a symposium to listen to their comments and suggestions for leveraging their roles in "whole-process democracy."

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, stressed the importance of developing a profound and comprehensive understanding of "whole-process democracy."

"Whole-process democracy" is a distinctive feature of socialist democracy, which requires the leadership of the CPC to serve as the fundamental political guarantee for its operation and the people's congresses as the main channel, Li said.

Li called on lawmakers to maintain closer ties with the people, and report the most pressing, most immediate issues that concern the people the most to the Party committees and the governments through appropriate channels in a timely manner, in a bid to identify solutions.

He also urged them to effectively tell the stories of "whole-process democracy" in China based on their own experience in performing their duties, to help the international community better understand China's system of people's congresses and socialist "whole-process democracy."

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)