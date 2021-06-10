China to push major projects in 14th Five-Year Plan

June 10, 2021

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China will push the implementation of major projects in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided Wednesday.

Authorities should make orderly preparations and formulate supportive policies for projects listed in the plan, the meeting said.

The projects outlined in the plan cover a wide range of areas, including science and technology, infrastructure, the ecological environment, people's livelihoods, as well as cultural heritage.

Noting that there are many uncertainties at home and abroad, the meeting decided that the country will not engage in "a deluge of strong stimulus policies," but will maintain the continuity and stability of macro policies, while making them more targeted to keep the economy operating within a reasonable range.

Efforts will be made to advance the major projects in accordance with economic rules and market principles, the meeting said.

The meeting called for the scientific formulation of the implementation plans of specific programs under the major projects, and making proper adjustments in investment scale according to economic-operation conditions.

It also underlined the importance of streamlining government administration, more social capital involvement and strict supervision to ensure the effectiveness and quality of the projects.

