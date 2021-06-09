Interview: CPC brings about China's development, plays greater role in int'l arenas, says Cambodian party official

17:21, June 09, 2021 By Mao Pengfei, Nguon Sovan ( Xinhua

PHNOM PENH, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has brought about China's enormous development and played a greater role in international arenas, said Khuon Sodary, second vice-president of the Cambodian National Assembly and a member of the standing committee of the Cambodian People's Party.

In a recent interview ahead of the CPC's centenary on July 1, Sodary said under the CPC's leadership, China has achieved great successes in such areas as economy, diplomacy, social security, science, technology and innovation.

She said the CPC has led China to become the world's second largest economy and during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, China's economy still achieved positive growth.

"Under the CPC's leadership, China has greatly contributed to socio-economic progress for all mankind," she said. "China will continue to play an important role in building global peace, promoting global development and maintaining international order."

Sodary noted that the CPC has gained strong support from the Chinese people thanks to its visionary leadership, a people-centered policy, governance, and successful fight against corruption and poverty.

Under the CPC's leadership, more than 700 million people have been lifted out of poverty, accounting for more than 70 percent of the global total poor population, which is one of the greatest achievements in the world's history, Sodary said.

China has achieved the goal of eliminating extreme poverty in February this year. Its success in poverty reduction is a "miracle" and its experience should serve as a model for other developing countries, said Sodary.

"This success has clearly reflected the CPC's goal that has prioritized the Chinese people's wellbeing and livelihoods," she said.

"This achievement has not only brought prosperity to the Chinese people but also benefited the people in the region and the world," she added.

Sodary also expressed appreciation of China's contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Chinese government has provided medical equipment and vaccines in a timely way to many countries around the world, including Cambodia, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," she said, praising China for offering its COVID-19 vaccines as a global public good.

As regards the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Sodary cited a World Bank's report, saying that the BRI would contribute to global economy recovery during and after the pandemic, and help lift tens of millions of people in the world out of poverty.

Moreover, China has actively participated in the United Nations peacekeeping operations, sending its peacekeepers to join operations in many war-torn countries, she said.

"These activities clearly underline the noble and historic role of China and its people in assisting countries around the world to achieve a long-term peace, stability and development," she said.

"In sum, China has played an active role in enhancing world order, promoting multilateralism, and tackling key global challenges," Sodary noted.

