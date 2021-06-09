China hosts forum on governance of developing countries

Xinhua) 13:26, June 09, 2021

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Scholars and experts from renowned think tanks attended a forum on governance of developing countries in Beijing Tuesday, discussing the role of political parties in state governance.

The forum was jointly hosted by the Party School of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) (National Academy of Governance) and the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.

The CPC has taken an active part in global governance and played a substantial role in promoting world peace and good governance, said Li Shulei, vice president of the school, when addressing the forum.

Experts at the forum agreed that political parties from developing countries face similar challenges and should enhance exchanges and learn from each other to improve their governance capacity.

